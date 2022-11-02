TeraGo (TGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Price Performance

TSE:TGO opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. TeraGo has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$58.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11.

Insider Activity at TeraGo

TeraGo Company Profile

In other TeraGo news, insider Cymbria Corporation purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,618,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,759,475.

(Get Rating)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.