TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $28.97 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $346.98 million and $28.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00088400 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00066142 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014341 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024676 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001360 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006894 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,104,957 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
