Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2,404.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

