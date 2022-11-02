Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.70. 93,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,059. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

