Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Textainer Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TGH opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Textainer Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Textainer Group by 123.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Textainer Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Textainer Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Textainer Group



Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

