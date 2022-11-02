The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 2.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. 81,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,843. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

