The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend by an average of 180.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Princeton has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
Bank of Princeton Price Performance
NASDAQ BPRN opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.
