The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

