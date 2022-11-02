The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.80) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($8.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $145.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

