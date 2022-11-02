The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,184 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 30.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM opened at $370.27 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.91 and a 200-day moving average of $346.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 173.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

