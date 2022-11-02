The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.0% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $69,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,062 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

