The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 35.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

CLX stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.36. 125,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,436. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

