The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

