The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,931. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.96.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

