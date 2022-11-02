The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.36.

NYSE:HD opened at $296.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.90. The company has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

