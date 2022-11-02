The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Cut to GBX 649 by Analysts at Societe Generale

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 662 ($7.65) to GBX 649 ($7.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 835 ($9.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 685 ($7.92) in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. 27,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,707. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.