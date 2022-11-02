The Sandbox Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270.30 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $270.30 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004142 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
