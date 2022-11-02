The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,432. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.40.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

