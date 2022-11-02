The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

SHYF opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

