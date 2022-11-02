The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 250,689 shares.The stock last traded at $23.37 and had previously closed at $23.08.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

