The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 19,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

