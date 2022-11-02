The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

WMB stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.