TheStreet Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to C+

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

BOOT opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

