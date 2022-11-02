TheStreet Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to C+

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.
Boot Barn Trading Down 2.9 %
BOOT opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
