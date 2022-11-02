ThetaDrop Price Reaches $0.0065 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $65.48 million and approximately $461,538.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.38 or 0.31289900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012221 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

