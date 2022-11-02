ThetaDrop (TDROP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $509,430.00

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $66.10 million and $509,430.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

