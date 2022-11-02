Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,553,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,083,000 after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 183.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

