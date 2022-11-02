Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0259

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $258.57 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02643867 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,656,625.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

