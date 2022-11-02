Tidewater (TDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.45 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $35.48.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 404.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

