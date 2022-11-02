Time Finance (LON:TIME) Shares Down 0.9%

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.10 ($0.19). Approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 182,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.19).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

In related news, insider Edward Rimmer purchased 12,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £1,961.44 ($2,267.82).

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

