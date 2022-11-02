TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,765 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 34.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.3 %

LFUS opened at $219.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $239.89.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

