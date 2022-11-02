TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,800 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of ACV Auctions worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,975.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

