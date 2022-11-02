TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

