TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Clearwater Analytics worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

