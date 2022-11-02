TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 297,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Outset Medical worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Outset Medical Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of OM opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

