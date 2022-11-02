Tiptree (TIPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $436.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.09. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.81%.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $385,870 over the last three months. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tiptree by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 139.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tiptree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.