Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 404,682 shares.The stock last traded at $41.93 and had previously closed at $43.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

