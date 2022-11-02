TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE TRTX opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
Featured Articles
