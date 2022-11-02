TraDAO (TOD) One Day Volume Hits $156.00

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $320.56 million and approximately $156.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

