TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $63.83

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.83, but opened at $56.50. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 3,817 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $766.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.