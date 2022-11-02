Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $745.97

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.97 ($8.62) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($7.40). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 648 ($7.49), with a volume of 44,818 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £390.14 million and a PE ratio of 2,465.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 742.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

Insider Activity at Treatt

Treatt Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Jones bought 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,836.80 ($34,497.40).

(Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.