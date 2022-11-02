Trellis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.53. 103,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

