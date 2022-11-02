Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 74.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 116.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Boeing Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.77. 596,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

