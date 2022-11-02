Trellis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 166,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.