Trellis Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

PG stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. 287,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $320.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

