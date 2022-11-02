Trellis Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. 69,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

