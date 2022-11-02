Trellis Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

