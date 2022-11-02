Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Down 6%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.63 and last traded at $56.31. 5,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,255,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trimble by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.