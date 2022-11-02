Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB remained flat at $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The company has a market cap of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.