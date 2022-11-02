Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB remained flat at $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The company has a market cap of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

