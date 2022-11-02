TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.