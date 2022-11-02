TrueUSD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.04 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $820.26 million and approximately $29.04 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 820,201,640 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

